Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met in Cairo on Thursday to discuss the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). The two leaders agreed to initiate urgent negotiations to finalise the agreement on the filling and operation of the dam.

In a joint statement, the leaders said they would do “all the necessary efforts” to reach an agreement within four months. Ethiopia also reiterated its commitment not to harm Egypt and Sudan’s share of water during the filling of the dam.

The GERD is a controversial project that has been the subject of years of negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan. The dam is located on the Blue Nile, which is a major tributary of the Nile River. Egypt is concerned that the dam will reduce its share of Nile water, while Ethiopia sees the dam as a vital source of hydroelectric power.

The agreement reached by Al-Sisi and Ahmed is a significant step forward in the long-running negotiations over the GERD. If the two countries can reach a final agreement within four months, it would be a major achievement and would help to ensure the future stability of the region.

