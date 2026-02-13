RABAT - Maroc Telecom, Morocco's largest telecoms operator, said on Friday its net profit soared to 6.969 billion dirhams ($760 million) in 2025, distorted by a very low figure the previous year due to the settlement of a local-loop unbundling dispute with its competitor.
The result was up 288% from 2024, when profit had been sharply depressed by a 6.368 billion dirham payment to rival operator Wana Corporate as part of the same settlement over local-loop unbundling, which requires a dominant operator to give other providers access to its fibre network.
Excluding such one-offs, adjusted net profit fell 4.9% to 5.649 billion dirhams, as Maroc Telecom invested 25.6% of revenue with the rollout of the 5G network in Morocco.
Consolidated revenue slipped 0.1% to 36.6 billion dirhams.
The company said its customer base grew 3.6% to 77 million, driven by expansion in its African subsidiaries, marketed under the Moov Africa brand, while its Moroccan customer base remained stable at 22 million.
Maroc Telecom said it would pay a dividend of 4 dirhams per share, totalling 3.5 billion dirhams.
Listed in Casablanca and on Euronext Paris, the telecom operator is 53% owned by the UAE's Etisalat and 22% by the Moroccan state.
Besides Morocco, the group operates in Benin, Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Chad, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Togo.
