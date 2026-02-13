RABAT - Maroc Telecom, Morocco's largest telecoms operator, said on Friday its ​net profit soared to ⁠6.969 billion dirhams ($760 million) in 2025, distorted by a ‌very low figure the previous year due to the settlement ​of a local-loop unbundling dispute with its competitor.

The result was up ​288% from ​2024, when profit had been sharply depressed by a 6.368 billion dirham payment to rival operator Wana ⁠Corporate as part of the same settlement over local-loop unbundling, which requires a dominant operator to give other providers access to its fibre network.

Excluding such one-offs, ​adjusted net ‌profit fell ⁠4.9% to 5.649 ⁠billion dirhams, as Maroc Telecom invested 25.6% of revenue with the ​rollout of the 5G network ‌in Morocco.

Consolidated revenue slipped 0.1% ⁠to 36.6 billion dirhams.

The company said its customer base grew 3.6% to 77 million, driven by expansion in its African subsidiaries, marketed under the Moov Africa brand, while its Moroccan customer base remained stable at 22 million.

Maroc Telecom said it would pay a dividend of 4 dirhams per share, totalling 3.5 billion ‌dirhams.

Listed in Casablanca and on Euronext Paris, ⁠the telecom operator is 53% owned ​by the UAE's Etisalat and 22% by the Moroccan state.

Besides Morocco, the group operates in Benin, Burkina Faso, the ​Central African ‌Republic, Chad, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Mali, Mauritania, ⁠Niger and Togo.

