Egypt and Brazil announced the launch of a strategic partnership between the two sides, marking the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and affirming their desire to work together to establish peace, promote a more representative and just international system, renew and reform the multilateral system, and achieve sustainable development and inclusive growth.

This came on the sidelines of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s participation in the G20 summit hosted by the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro and in a bilateral meeting between Al-Sisi and his Brazilian counterpart, Lula da Silva.

The official spokesperson for the Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt stated that the two countries pledged to adhere to the principles outlined in the United Nations Charter and other universally accepted rules of international law and to enhance dialogue and understanding by intensifying diplomatic relations, holding bilateral meetings, and exchanging visits between high-level officials from both countries and other national sectors.

The agreement also includes a focus on the social and economic development needs of both countries, striving for mutual benefit, and enhancing consultations and coordination on issues listed on the bilateral agenda, as well as on regional and multilateral issues of common interest, based on the shared foreign policy objectives of both countries.

According to the official spokesperson, the joint commitments also included enhancing multilateralism and reforming international institutions, particularly the global financial structure and the United Nations, especially its Security Council (UNSC), to make them more representative, legitimate, and effective, as well as ensuring that they reflect the international reality of the 21st century.

In addition, the two parties agreed to intensify cooperation in the fields of politics and diplomacy, peace and security, defense, economy, trade, investment, environment, agriculture, science, education, developmental, cultural, sports, and tourism cooperation, and other areas to be determined later.

They agreed to develop a work plan through diplomatic channels, outlining the necessary initiatives to implement the strategic partnership. The action plan may be updated regularly to reflect the dynamics of the bilateral relations.

The official spokesperson stated that these commitments to enhance and expand bilateral relations and cooperation in all areas of mutual interest come in light of the memorandum of understanding between Egypt and Brazil regarding the establishment of a mechanism for strategic dialogue, signed in December 2009, the memorandum of understanding regarding the initiation of political consultations between Egypt and Brazil in December 2003, and the agreement to establish a joint Egyptian-Brazilian coordination committee, signed in 1985.

