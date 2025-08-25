Arab Finance: Egypt Aluminum Company logged net profits after tax amounting to EGP 10.185 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, an annual rise of 9% from EGP 9.324 billion, according to the financial results.

The company’s revenues stood at EGP 43.183 billion in the 12-month period that ended on June 30th, 2025, higher by 32% than EGP 32.815 billion.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 24.69 in FY2024/25, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 22.60.

