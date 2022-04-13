ArabFinance: The Egyptian government has allocated more than EGP 1.1 billion to meet growing demand on digital skills, according to an infographic by the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has trained more than 180,000 young people under Egypt Future Work is Digital (FWD) initiative, the infographic showed.

MCIT added more skills and training programs to the FWD initiative, including web design and development, programming, and digital marketing.

Around 1.64 million Egyptians are registered in courses provided by US-based massive open online course provider Coursera, including 83,220 undergrad students.