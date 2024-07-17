The Egyptian government is planning to scale up the country’s strategic reserve of basic commodities to be sufficient for nine months instead of six months, a government official told Asharq Business.

This is backed by the availability of hard currency and the decline in the prices of some commodities globally, the official noted.

The official revealed that the country’s wheat reserve is sufficient for seven months, following the recent purchase of 770,000 tons of Russian and Bulgarian wheat in an international tender.

