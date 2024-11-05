Agro New Vision Distribution has increased its stake in Misr Beni Suef Cement (MBSC) to 12.03% from 5.94% after purchasing 3.722 million shares for a total of EGP 174.863 million, according to a disclosure.

The National Investment Bank (NIB) has reduced its stake in Misr Beni Suef Cement to 9.99% from 15.97% after selling 3.651 million shares for a total of EGP 171.604 million.

Established in 1997, MBSC operates within the materials sector focusing on construction materials.

MBSC is located in the center of Egypt, 190 km south of Cairo. It started production in 2003 with a plant of one cement production line. In 2006, the company built one new cement production line.

