Arab Finance: Agiba Petroleum Company successfully commissioned the Arcadia-28 well, resulting in a daily production rate of approximately 4,100 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), according to a statement.

This was achieved after a precise acid treatment process was implemented on July 19th, 2025, using modern technologies similar to those applied to the Iris well.

The announcement aligns with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources' first strategic pillar, which aims to maximize local petroleum production.

Oil companies continue to exert efforts to increase production rates to meet the country's energy needs.

On June 30th, Agiba Petroleum discovered a new field of Arcadia West in the Western Desert, while the drilling operations in the Arcadia-28 well led to the discovery of a high-quality reservoir, yielding an initial daily production rate of 2,500 boe.