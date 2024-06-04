Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, met with the Director General of the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), John Cassia, and his accompanying delegation on Sunday evening. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in the health sector.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, explained that the discussions centred around future cooperation between Egypt and the centre. If Egypt is chosen to host the northern headquarters of the Africa CDC, it would serve as an important medical hub benefiting several African countries in their efforts to combat pandemics and health challenges.

During the meeting, the urgent need for collaboration between Egypt and the centre in localizing the pharmaceutical and vaccine industry was addressed. The two sides emphasized finding solutions to facilitate the movement of drug exchange between countries. They also agreed on the necessity of activating an electronic platform through which African countries can communicate their needs for specific types and quantities of medicines, to localize manufacturing within Africa.

Abdel Ghaffar highlighted opportunities for expanding cooperation in the localization of the malaria drug industry, a critical area given its impact on Africa. Egypt already produces this type of medicine and exports it to countries such as Uganda and South Sudan.

Additionally, the Minister of Health invited the African Center for Disease Control delegation to visit pharmaceutical companies in Egypt to learn about the country’s capabilities in this field.

The Director General of the Africa CDC expressed his commitment to continuing cooperation with Egypt, particularly in capacity building and localizing pharmaceutical and vaccine production on the African continent. He also expressed interest in sharing Egypt’s experience in eliminating Virus C with other African countries. Furthermore, the centre stands ready to support health services for non-Egyptians residing in Egypt.

