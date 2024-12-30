Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has highlighted progress in Egypt’s national project to rejuvenate the spinning and weaving industry, a three-phase initiative designed to restore the sector’s prominence and economic contributions, as per a statement.

With a total investment exceeding EGP 56 billion, the project aims to capitalize on Egypt’s renowned cotton industry and revitalize the textile manufacturing chain.

The first phase of the project has been completed, encompassing the establishment of Spinning Factory 4, Spinning Factory 1, Textile Preparation Factory 1, and a dedicated power generation station.

The second phase, which targets factory upgrades in key industrial hubs such as El-Mahalla El-Kubra, Kafr El-Dawar, Damietta, Mansoura, Minya, and Helwan, is slated for completion by mid-2025.

The third and final phase is expected to conclude by late 2025 or early 2026.

Madbouly toured several upgraded facilities, including the newly operational Spinning 4 factory and the state-of-the-art Ghazl 1 factory.

The latter, spanning 62,000 square meters, features 188,000 spinners and has a daily production capacity of 30-35 tons of yarn.

He noted that this facility is the largest of its kind globally and will significantly enhance Egypt’s textile production capabilities.

Madbouly underscored the financial scope of the project, detailing EGP 22 billion allocated for infrastructure and €640 million for advanced machinery and equipment.

He emphasized the state’s commitment to reversing this trend, aiming to position the industry as a global leader. A critical step in this revival includes upgrading the full production cycle, from ginning Egyptian cotton to manufacturing finished textiles and clothing.

