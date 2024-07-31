Act Financial is planning to boost its investments to around EGP 6 billion by the end of 2024, CEO Basem Azab told Asharq Business.

The company's share offering saw strong demand with total orders exceeding EGP 30 billion, 25% of which came from Arab and Gulf investors, and over 40% from institutional requests.

Act Financial announced the completion of a capital increase totaling EGP 1.044 billion through the issuance of 360 shares, bringing its market capitalization to EGP 3.244 billion.

