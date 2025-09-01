Arab Finance: Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company (ABUK) posted a 31% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profits after tax during the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to the audited financial statement.

The company recorded net profits after tax of EGP 9.353 billion last FY, down from EGP 13.477 billion in the prior year.

Operating revenues rose to EGP 22.916 billion from EGP 18.528 billion.

Abu Qir Fertilizers is an Egypt-based company engaged in the agricultural chemicals sector. The company focuses on the production, distribution, and export of fertilizers, chemicals, and related products.

