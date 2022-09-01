Cairo – Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), Osama Rabie, said a total of 57 ships, carrying cargo weighing 3.4 million tonnes, passed through the canal in both directions on Thursday, Akhbar Elyom reported.

Today, 32 ships passed through the canal from the north, with a net tonnage of 2 million tonnes, whilst 25 ships crossed from the south, with a tonnage netting 1.4 million tonnes.

Rabie reaffirmed that traffic in the canal had returned to normal after crude oil tanker Affinity V had been successfully refloated shortly after it ran aground the canal late on Wednesday.

