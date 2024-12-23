Arab Finance: EFG Holding has forecasted that the Egyptian economic growth would reach 3.7% in 2025 and 4.7% by 2026, Asharq Business reported, citing the latest annual report of EFG Holdings.

The report anticipates the Egyptian pound will average an exchange rate of 49.11 against the USD in 2025. This rate is expected to rise modestly to 50.58 pounds per USD in 2026.

EFG Holding also expected the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) is projected to implement significant monetary easing, with interest rates forecast to be reduced by 500 basis points in 2025 and by another 500 basis points to bring rates down to 18.3% by the end of 2026.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) is forecast to surge to an unprecedented $45.6 billion in 2024. However, this level is expected to normalize in subsequent years, declining to $11.7 billion in 2025 and $12.7 billion in 2026.

Suez Canal revenues are predicted to face a temporary downturn, falling to $3 billion in 2025, as recovery is expected by 2026, with revenues rebounding to approximately $5 billion.