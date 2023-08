East Port Said port has received the first container vessel that runs on green fuel, the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) announced on August 15th.

Owned by the Danish container shipping company Maersk Line, the vessel passed by the Egyptian port during its journey from Asia, passing by Africa, to Europe.

