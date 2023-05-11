East Delta Flour Mills (EDFM) reported a 15.23% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit after tax for the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to the unaudited financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 11th.

Net profit after tax stood at EGP 85.677 million in the July 2022-March 2023 period, compared to a profit of EGP 74.355 million in the same period a year earlier.

East Delta Flour Mills is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture, processing, warehousing, packaging, import, export, and distribution of different types of grains, grain derivatives, and substitutes. The company also produces such products as bread and pasta.

