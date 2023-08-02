The domestic liquidity in the Egyptian banking sector increased to EGP 8.248trn in June 2023, compared to EGP 7.402trn in December 2022, an increase of EGP 845.4bn.

The Central Bank said, in a recent report, that the money supply rose to EGP 2.060trn compared to EGP 1.739trn while the cash circulating outside the banking system recorded EGP 1.009trn compared to EGP 831.2bn.

According to the CBE, the total non-governmental deposits in local currency with banks operating in the local market increased by EGP 311.5bn to EGP 5.722trn in June 2023, compared to about EGP 5.411trn in December 2022.

The CBE revealed that the volume of demand deposits in local currency reached EGP 1.051trn compared to EGP 908.3bn.

According to the CBE, the public business sector’s share of those deposits amounted to EGP 59.094bn, the private sector EGP 674.419bn, and the family sector EGP 318.711bn.

It pointed out that the volume of time deposits and certificates of savings in the local currency reached about EGP 4.671trn compared to EGP 4.503trn, pointing out that the public business sector acquired about EGP 84.375bn of those deposits, the private sector EGP 310.750bn and the family sector EGP 4.275trn.

Total non-governmental deposits in foreign currencies with banks operating in the Egyptian market also increased to the equivalent of about EGP 1.516trn in June 2023, compared to the equivalent of about EGP 1.160trn in December 2022.

The Central Bank revealed that the volume of demand deposits in foreign currencies reached the equivalent of about EGP 386.227bn, while the volume of time deposits and certificates of saving amounted to the equivalent of about EGP 1.129trn.

It pointed out that the public business sector acquired the equivalent of about EGP 16.795bn of demand deposits, the private business sector the equivalent of about EGP 256.6bn, and the family sector the equivalent of about EGP 112.9bn.

The public business sector also acquired the equivalent of about EGP 74.073bn in time deposits and savings certificates in foreign currencies, the private business sector the equivalent of about EGP 251.1bn and the family sector the equivalent of EGP 804.734bn.

