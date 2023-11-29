Dice Sport and Casual Wear (DSCW) reported a 620% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest in the first nine months of 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 29th.

Net profits logged EGP 276.443 million in the nine-month period ended September 30th, compared to EGP 38.379 million in the same period of 2022.

Net sales rose to EGP 2.278 billion in the January-September period from EGP 1.461 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Earlier in November, the company posted a 653.71% year-on-year (YoY) hike in standalone net profit after tax in the first nine months of 2023.

Dice is an Egypt-based company engaged in the casual wear garments and textile industry.

The company manufactures and distributes ready-made casual wear made of pure and mixed cotton, polyester, and viscose fabrics in different types and other knitting products.

