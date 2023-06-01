Delta for Construction and Rebuilding (DCRC) posted a 3.63% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 31st.

Net profit after tax reached EGP 9.820 million in Q1 2023, compared to a profit of EGP 9.476 million in Q1 2022.

Operating revenues plunged to EGP 44.317 million during the January-March period of 2023, compared to EGP 57.636 million during the first three months of 2022.

Delta is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the real estate investment sector.

The company’s activities include developing, owning, managing, buying, and selling residential real estate properties, as well as land subdivision and touristic projects development such as resorts and hotels.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).