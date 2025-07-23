Arab Finance: Crédit Agricole Egypt has signed an agreement with Infinity to provide access to solar energy solutions for individuals, offering financing options to make clean energy more affordable, as per an emailed press release.

Under the partnership, Infinity’s customers will be able to benefit from Crédit Agricole Egypt’s solar loan, which offers preferential interest rates and repayment periods of up to seven years.

The financing supports investments in a range of solar products, including home solutions for residential clients, aiming to reduce financial barriers to adopting renewable energy.

The collaboration aims to promote awareness of the environmental and economic benefits of solar energy and encourage individuals to adopt more sustainable solutions.

It aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) sustainable finance principles, supporting efforts to diversify the energy mix, reduce carbon emissions, and advance the adoption of ESG principles within the financial sector.

Infinity, founded in 2014, provides renewable energy solutions across sectors and scales. The company develops, finances, and operates both utility-scale and decentralized solar projects and is the largest Egyptian contributor to the Benban Solar Park, Africa’s largest photovoltaic power station, with a capacity of 1,465 MW.

Since 2018, Infinity has also built Egypt’s largest EV charging network, with more than 700 charging points across 16 governorates. Its institutional shareholders include Africa Finance Corporation and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Crédit Agricole Egypt, established in 2006 and part of the Crédit Agricole Group, is the sole French bank operating in Egypt. It serves around 500,000 individual, SME, and corporate clients through a range of banking products and digital services.

The bank was the first in Egypt and North Africa to obtain Platinum LEED certification for its head office, which includes a solar panel station to help reduce CO? emissions.