Arab Finance: Kiping Solar Technology, a China-based company specializing in the manufacture of glass panels used in solar energy generation, plans to establish a new industrial project in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), as per a statement.

On the sidelines of the Egypt Mining Forum 2025, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi reviewed the Chinese company’s scheme to build a facility for producing solar glass panels.

Kiping Solar Technology will leverage Egypt’s strategic location, the abundance of raw materials required for the industry, and the infrastructure that supports green projects.

The two sides also explored potential cooperation between the ministry, the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA), and the Chinese company on this ambitious project, which aims to enhance added-value and provide job opportunities.

For his part, Badawi affirmed the government’s full support for all investments seeking to transfer technology, expand local content, create job opportunities, and boost the added value of Egypt’s mineral resources.

During the two-day event, the minister rolled out plans to increase the mining sector's contribution to Egypt's gross domestic product (GDP) to 5-6%.