Egyptian retailer for home appliances and electronics B.TECH has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the digital solutions provider Vodafone Business to boost digital transformation in retail trade and consumer finance sectors, according to an emailed press release.

Under this partnership, Vodafone Egypt’s customers will benefit from exclusive and customized services offered via B.TECH’s network of over 170 branches, in addition to the possibility of making online purchase orders via Ana Vodafone app.

On the other hand, B.TECH’s customers will be allowed to benefit from Vodafone’s offers as well as use Vodafone Cash in paying installments.

