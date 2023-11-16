Arab Drug Company (ADCI) reported a 1% year-on-year (YoY) slip in net profits after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 15th.

Net profits after tax recorded EGP 27.418 million in Q1 of the current FY, down from EGP 27.695 million in Q1 of the previous FY.

Meanwhile, operating revenues grew to EGP 191.236 million from EGP 153.94 million.

Arab Drug is an Egypt-based company engaged in the pharmaceutical sector. The company focuses on the manufacture, packaging, and distribution of pharmaceutical products as well as chemical solutions for human and veterinary use.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).