Egypt - Diaa Abdel-Fattah, head of the marketing sector at the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), revealed that the authority’s exports amounted to about 40% of the total production, while military exports represented about 10% of the total exports during 2021.

Abdel-Fattah added to daily news Egypt that military exports have grown by 100% since the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX), reaching about 20% of the total exports to the authority, pointing out that the authority has started exporting to some Arab and African countries.

The second edition of EDEX was held in November 2021. The expo opened new horizons of cooperation between Egypt and countries from around the world in the field of military industries, as it has become an influential international pivot to showcase the latest in military, defence, and technological industries in the world.

Egypt has been working on developing its military industrial capabilites that acts as a main source for arming the armed forces. It seeks to provide added value to the Egyptian economy and participate in national and development projects within the framework of the state’s strategy for sustainable development.

