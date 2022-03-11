Data from the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) that was released on Thursday revealed that consumer price inflation in cities rose on an annual basis to 8.8% in February 2022, compared to 7.3% in January.

The agency explained that the consumer price index for the whole country recorded an increase of 2% in February.

According to CAPMAS, the general consumer price index for Egypt reached 121.4 points this month, recording an increase of 2% over January.

It attributed this to the increase in the prices of vegetables by 19.6%; meat and poultry by 6.1%; fruits by 5.5%; cereals and bread by 2.2%; mineral and carbonated water and natural juices by 2.2%; dairy, cheese, and eggs by 2.2%; and fish and seafood by 2.0%.

Moreover, the prices of oils and fats increased by 0.7%, goods and services used in home maintenance by 0.7%, outpatient services by 0.8%, hospital services by 0.6%, devices and medical equipment by 0.1%, transportation by 1.9%, transportation services by 0.6%, ready meals by 1.0%, and personal care by 0.8%.

It also pointed out that the annual inflation rate for the country recorded 10% in, compared to January’s 8% and February 2021’s 4.9%.

