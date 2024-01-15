The Ministry of Finance has started budgetary discussions for the new fiscal year (FY) of 2024/2025 with administrative entities, as per a statement.

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait stressed the necessity of fair distribution of budget allocations based on a unified institutional vision.

He added that the government will prepare a flexible budget in exceptional global circumstances to contain shocks and reduce burdens on citizens as much as possible.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).