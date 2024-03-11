Egypt's overall budget deficit widened 6.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, compared to 5% in the same period a FY earlier, Asharq Business reported, citing Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait.

In a press conference, Maait said that the primary surplus amounted to EGP 193 billion, compared to EGP 41.8 billion.

