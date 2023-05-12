Alexandria Flour Mills (AFMC) posted a 26.94% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit after tax for the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to the company’s unaudited financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 11th.

Net profit after tax grew to EGP 31.017 million in the nine-month period ended March 31st from EGP 24.434 million in the same period of FY 2021/2022.

The company generated revenues of EGP 186.863 million during the first nine months of the current FY, up from EGP 153.408 million.

Alexandria Flour Mills is an Egypt-based company that operates in the manufacture, trade, import and export, storage, fumigation and maintenance, packaging, processing, and distribution of grain and its substitutes.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).