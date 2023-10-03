Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company (ALCN) registered a 116.35% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit after tax during the previous fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on October 3rd.

The company’s profits after tax climbed to EGP 4.387 billion in the previous FY ended June 30th, 2023, from EGP 2.028 billion in the comparative period a FY year earlier.

Operating revenues saw a 74.56% YoY increase, hitting EGP 4.960 billion, compared to EGP 2.841 billion.

Alexandria Container is an Egypt-based company that specializes in containers and cargo handling in Egyptian ports.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).