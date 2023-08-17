Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company (ALCN) reported a 110.21% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax during the elapsed fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 17th.

The company’s profits after tax grew to EGP 4.263 billion in the previous FY ended June 30th 2023, from EGP 2.028 billion in the comparative period a FY year earlier.

Revenue surged 69.20% YoY to EGP 4.808 billion, compared to EGP 2.841 billion.

Alexandria Container is an Egypt-based company that specializes in containers and cargo handling in Egyptian ports.

