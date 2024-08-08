Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi convened a meeting on Wednesday to review the progress of the National Industrial Strategy, underscoring the importance of revitalising the industrial sector. The meeting highlighted the urgent need to transform Egypt into a regional and international industrial hub.

The President directed an examination of the challenges faced by struggling factories and called for the development of unconventional solutions to ensure their operation. This initiative aims to safeguard investments and protect workers’ rights.

During the meeting, President Al-Sisi received briefings on the government’s and the industrial development ministerial group’s vision to maximise Egypt’s industrial potential through full cooperation with the private sector. He stressed the need for Egypt to become a leading industrial centre, working to overcome obstacles and challenges.

The President highlighted the importance of localising promising industries, transferring technology, and enhancing training. “Industrial development is a high priority for the state,” he noted, pointing out that while international and regional changes present challenges, they also offer opportunities to build a robust industrial base in Egypt.

The meeting, attended by key government officials, including Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir, covered the phases and essential elements of the National Industrial Strategy. Other attendees included Mohamed Salah El-Din, Minister of State for Military Production; Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development; Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance; Sherif El-Sherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities; Mohamed El-Shimy, Minister of Public Enterprise Sector; and Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade.

The discussion also focused on the major challenges and obstacles that have long hindered Egyptian industry, exploring ways to address these effectively. The President directed the continuation of intensive government efforts and the ministerial group’s work to localise promising industries, involve the private sector more actively, and improve the competitiveness of Egyptian industry both domestically and internationally.

Furthermore, the Egyptian President emphasised the significance of training and enhancing the skills of the Egyptian workforce and updating the industrial investment map to attract more investments across various sectors.

