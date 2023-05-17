Nozha International Hospital (NINH) has reported a 17.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, registering EGP 21.112 million, compared to EGP 18.033 million, according to financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 16th.

The company’s revenue surged 12.2% YoY to EGP 83.909 million in the three-month period ended March 31st, compared to EGP 74.789 million during the first three months of 2022.

Egypt-based Nozha International is a shareholding company operating in the field of healthcare facilities management.

The company manages and operates Al Nozha International Hospital, which provides general health and surgical services in the fields of internal medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatric, psychiatric, orthopedic, ophthalmology, and physical therapy.

