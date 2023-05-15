Al Ahli for Investment and Development’s (AFDI) consolidated net profits after tax and attributable to the parent dropped by 51.35% year on year (YoY) in 2022 to EGP 5.080 million from EGP 10.443 million in 2022, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 14th.

Revenue surged to EGP 93.68 million in 2022 from EGP 74.69 million the year before.

For standalone business, the company’s net losses after tax dropped to EGP 1.370 million last year from EGP 2.841 million in 2021.

Al Ahly for Investment is an Egypt-based company engaged in the provision of investment services within the Egyptian and regional capital markets.

The company offers its services through six segments of non-banking operations, corporate finance, investment banking, research and analysis, capital markets, and asset management.

