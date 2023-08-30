aiBANK has signed a long-term partnership agreement with Visa to provide customers with an integrated package of new products, services, and innovative solutions to boost financial inclusion and digital transformation, as per an emailed press release.

The partnership aims at encouraging customers to adopt e-payment methods across all segments.

“Our intention is to expand our market presence in Egypt by introducing innovative banking products catering to various customer segments,” Chief of Retail, Branches Network at aiBANK Sherif Nada commented.

“Visa is committed to supporting aiBANK through providing innovative and reliable solutions and exceptional benefits that facilitate a seamless transition for customers, making digital payments an intuitive and preferred choice,” Visa Egypt’s Country Manager Malak Al-Baba said.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).