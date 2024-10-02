The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has selected Transfora, a provider of business process automation solutions, to create a digital operations platform for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), as per an emailed press release.

This decision is part of the Egyptian government’s strategy to establish SCZone as a global logistics and trade center.

Funded by the EBRD, the multi-year contract with Transfora aims to enhance SCZone's operational capabilities and improve interactions with investors.

As part of the agreement, Agility will implement a 360-degree enterprise management platform, which will help SCZone manage inquiries from prospective investors and essential documentation.

The Transfora platform will also support report generation and analytics, along with overseeing more than 60 e-services offered through SCZone’s one-stop shop for both existing and potential investors.

Additionally, Agility Economic Zones will connect SCZone authorities, customs officials, regulators, and stakeholders, including investors and logistics service providers operating within the zone.

Transfora is a subsidiary of Agility, a company with investments in both SCZone and Egypt.

Since 2022, Agility’s Agility Economic Zones has acted as the development partner for SCZone, focusing on logistics, industrial support, and establishing customs and logistics centers.

