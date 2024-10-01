ValU has entered a partnership with the Egyptian cashless payments aggregator Flash to improve the digital payment experience for customers and merchants in Egypt, as per an emailed press release to Arab Finance.

Flash provides QR code-based payment solutions, allowing merchants to accept payments without investing in hardware devices, replacing traditional POS systems.

Through this partnership, valU will be available as a payment option across Flash’s merchant network, enabling users to pay for shipments, F&B orders, and more using valU both in-store and upon delivery.

Flash’s QR code system supports various payment methods, including bank cards and digital wallets, and now offers valU as an additional payment option.

The partnership is expected to increase Flash’s transaction volumes and contribute to the adoption of digital payments in the region.

valU customers will also benefit from the ability to pay for their online orders and shipments through Flash and manage their valU installments easily.

“Having Flash – a fast-growing player in the cashless payment aggregator industry – on board our partner network will support us in streamlining our cashless payment solutions for our customers,” Senior Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at valU Motaz Lotfy stated.

Sherine Kabesh, Co-Founder of Flash, commented, “Our partnership with Valu will help give people this financial freedom, incorporating the added benefit of conducting purchases through flexible and convenient payment plans.”

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).