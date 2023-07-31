The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has granted Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB Egypt) a license to launch the first Sharia-compliant microfinance firm in Egypt, as per an emailed press release on July 30th.

The new company’s authorized capital is valued at EGP 100 million, while the paid-up capital amounts to EGP 25 million, the company’s CEO and Managing Director Ahmed El-Khatib noted.

The company has several competitive advantages, including applying the latest technologies while focusing on expanding to the governorates and regions in dire need of financing, he highlighted.

El-Khatib added that the company could provide a maximum of EGP 220,000 in financing.

The move comes within the framework of the bank’s plans to achieve financial inclusion and boost the sector of micro-sized enterprises.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).