AD Ports Group, a leading facilitator of global trade, logistics and industry, has appointed Hassan Allam Construction, a flagship subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding and one of the leading contractors in Egypt and the Mena region, to build the infrastructure of Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, which will be the first internationally operated port terminal in Upper Egypt region.

The terminal’s area will encompass approximately 810,000 sq m with 450,000 TEUs container capacity, 5 million tonnes dry bulk and general cargo capacity, 1 million tonnes liquid bulk capacity, Ro-Ro facilities with 50,000 CEUs capacity, as well as common areas.

The multiple facilities will include administration buildings, workshops, warehouses, and authority buildings, along with extensive infrastructure development including roads, utilities and security systems.

The project will feature a 48,000 sq m concrete apron, an 80,354 sq m container terminal with supporting infrastructure, and approximately 66,360 square metres for general cargo and break-bulk operations.

Managing Director and Group CEO Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi said: "We are delighted to sign this construction agreement today with Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Ports – Safaga Terminal, which will create a new source of economic growth for the people in the region."

The terminal is part of a $349 million in investments made by the Group in Egypt over the last three years, which includes the purchases of maritime companies Transmar, TCI and Safina, the planned construction of a Ro-Ro terminal in Ain Sokhna, and long-term concessions to develop and operate cruise terminals in Safaga, Hurghada, Ain Sokhna and Sharm El-Sheikh.

Hassan Allam expressed delight at this opportunity to work with AD Ports Group to deliver Noatum Ports – Safaga Terminal, which will be a key addition to Egypt’s maritime and ports infrastructure on the Red Sea.

"With our track record of more than 90 years, Hassan Allam Holding looks forward to delivering this large-scale, strategically important project for Egypt," he added.-

