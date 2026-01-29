Arab Finance: ABB Egypt reaffirmed its strategic commitment to Egypt’s sustainable industrial transformation during the Swiss-Egyptian Economic Forum 2026.

The forum was organized by the Embassy of Switzerland in Egypt in collaboration with the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and SwissCham Egypt.

It served as a high-level platform for public-private dialogue aimed at boosting bilateral economic ties.

The event underlined the robust economic partnership between the two countries, supported by an official development assistance (ODA) portfolio exceeding $70 million in grants.

These funds back diverse projects that advance shared priorities for sustainable development, providing Swiss companies with an improved climate to flourish within the Egyptian market.

Ahmed Hammad, Chairman at ABB Egypt, commented: “With a legacy spanning over 100 years and a dedicated team of 1,300 direct employees, we are committed to driving a resilient and carbon-neutral industrial sector that creates tangible, long-term value for the Egyptian economy.”

During a panel discussion, Hammad described the localized technology as a catalyst for national growth.

ABB Egypt is committed to securing a cleaner, leaner industrial sector by providing advanced solutions that help local industries reduce their carbon footprint, maximize operational productivity, and improve energy efficiency. This aligns with Egypt's goal of achieving a 42% renewable energy mix by 2030.

In this regard, the company achieved its goal to raise the share of locally sourced components up to 78%.

During his speech at the forum, Minister of Trade and Investment Hassan El-Khatib noted that the bilateral trade volume between Egypt and Switzerland recorded $2.3 billion in 2025.