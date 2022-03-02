The manufacturing and extractive industries index — excluding crude oil and petroleum products — reached 115.37 points during December 2021, compared to November’s 110.06 — a 4.83% increase — according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS)

The agency issued a press release of primary data of the manufacturing and extractive industries of production index of December2021.

CAPMAS updated the index methodology using the base FY 2012/13 at the level of main indices of industrial activity according to the Industrial Activity Manual (ISIC Rev.4) and by using the monthly index for producer prices based on the same FY.

Economic activities that witnessed an increase are as follows:

The manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations reached 140.19 points during December 2021, up from November’s 128.67 — an increase of 8.95% due to an increase in the demand for drugs in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The manufacture of chemicals and chemical products reached 121.84 points, up from 113.86 — an increase of 7.01%, also due to increased demand caused by the pandemic.

Economic activities that decreased are as follows:

Beverage manufacturing reached 224.69 points during December 2021, down from November’s 232.43 — a decrease of 3.33%.

The manufacture of other transportation equipment declined to 110.77 from 263.86 — a decrease of 58.02%.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

