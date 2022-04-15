ArabFinance: A consortium comprises Banque Misr, Misr Insurance, Misr Life Insurance, and National Investment Bank (NIB) has sold all their stake in International Company for Leasing’s (Incolease) (ICLE) for a price of EGP 41 per share, according an emailed press release on April 14th.

The consortium owned 7.73 million shares in Incolease.

Incolease is an Egypt-based company engaged in the provision of customer service and personalized financial solutions.

The company leases a range of assets, including commercial vehicles, machinery, information technology equipment, production lines, real estate, and other tangible and intangible long-term assets.