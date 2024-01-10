AMMAN — Industrial exports of Zarqa and Mafraq in 2023 totalled $1.315 billion, President of the Zarqa Chamber of Industry (ZCI) Fares Hammoudeh said on Wednesday.

Hammoudeh added that the ZCI’s exports to Arab countries last year amounted to $513.5 million, marking a 4 per cent increase compared with the previous year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that that Iraq led the Arab countries in receiving exports from the chamber, with a value of $154 million, followed by Saudi Arabia with $136.4 million, Palestine with $55.1 million, Algeria with $25.2 million, Egypt with $18.5 million, Libya with $12.9 million and Oman, which received exports worth $11.7 million.

The ZCI president pointed out that the value of exports to North American markets in 2023 reached $606.1 million, down by 5 per cent compared with 2022, while exports to non-Arab Asian countries amounted to $86.2 million, up by 12 per cent compared with 2022.

He added that exports to EU countries in 2023 decreased by 1 per cent to $51.1 million, while exports to non-Arab African countries totalled $3.9 million, marking an 11 per cent drop compared with 2022.

Regarding sector distribution, Hammoudeh said that the leather and embroideries sector ranked first, with exports reaching $674.77 million in 2023.

The supply, food, agricultural industries and livestock sector came second, with exports totalling $241.53 million. Construction industries ranked third, with exports reaching $109.48 million in 2023, followed by the engineering, electric industries and ICT sector with $84.7 million.

