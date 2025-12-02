AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah on Sunday discussed with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov ways to enhance economic cooperation and leverage the opportunities present in both countries.

The meeting, held in Baku, underscored the need to expedite measures aimed at boosting bilateral trade and strengthening cooperation in investment, energy, the digital economy, tourism, transport and logistics, according to a ministry statement.

Both sides also emphasised the importance of encouraging the private sector in the two countries to establish trade and investment partnerships that serve mutual interests.

Qudah conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan to the Azerbaijani premier, reaffirming Jordan’s interest in advancing bilateral cooperation across various fields, particularly the economic sector.

