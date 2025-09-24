AMMAN — The Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Monday inaugurated the Kingdom's first fully integrated industrial wastewater treatment unit powered by Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) technology.

The project, partially supported by the US-funded Water Efficiency and Conservation (WEC) programme, marks a milestone in the Kingdom’s efforts to advance sustainable industrial solutions, according to a Water Ministry statement.

Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud commended the initiative as a national achievement developed in partnership with the industrial sector, stressing its role in conserving resources, boosting competitiveness, and strengthening cooperation with the private sector.

He noted that the project contributes directly to the National Water Conservation Plan 2024–2026, which aims to improve efficiency, expand non-conventional water sources, and encourage investment in advanced treatment and reuse technologies.

The new system would treat and recycle wastewater from soda and chlorine production, reducing freshwater consumption by up to 25 per cent and cutting water-related costs by 30 per cent.

Abul Saud said the project not only improves operational efficiency but also enhances the competitiveness of Jordanian industries locally and internationally, while reinforcing the Kingdom’s shift towards a green economy and climate resilience.

Mufid Kaoud, chairman of Al Baha Company, said that the unit processes 150 cubic metres of wastewater per day, generating annual savings of JD 130,000. He described it as a practical model that showcases how Jordanian industries can transform environmental challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth.

The inauguration ceremony, held at Al Baha Soda and Chlorine Company in Zarqa, was attended by ministry officials, representatives from the US Embassy, and other stakeholders.

