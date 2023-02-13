The Public Security Directorate (PSD), in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, has approved the use of digital identity documents — identification card, driver’s licence and vehicle licence — instead of paper format, starting Sunday.

Citizens can now use these digital documents on the "Sanad" application, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday, citing a ministry statement. The ministry added that to ensure easier access, these digital documents can be downloaded on citizens’ phones to be used when there is no Internet connection.

