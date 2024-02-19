AMMAN — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has hailed the solid Washington-Amman relations as a "testament to a shared vision of peace, security, and prosperity for the entire region".

In a statement on the 75th anniversary of establishing the US-Jordan diplomatic relations, Blinken said, "Today, we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. On February 18, 1949, Wells Stabler presented his credentials as the first American Chargé d’Affaires ad interim to Jordan. Since then, our countries have been partners, allies, and close friends."

"Over more than seven decades of partnership, our relationship has expanded to advance inclusive economic development, enhance opportunities for women and youth, ensure sustainable access to safe water, and promote commercial ties.

Strengthening our security cooperation, promoting regional stability and sustaining humanitarian efforts have been the cornerstones of our bilateral relationship. Our partnership has thrived over the last 75 years due to the steadfast bonds between the peoples of our two countries, as well as our leaders," Blinken said in the statement.

"That strong foundation will enable us to further strengthen the US-Jordan strategic partnership in the future. We remain dedicated to supporting Jordan on its path toward greater prosperity and stability under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah and look forward to deepening our historic security, economic, and cultural ties."

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

