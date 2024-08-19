AMMAN — The Kingdom's tourism sector saw "significant" growth in 2024, welcoming 2.79 million tourists and generating JD2.33 billion in tourism revenues in the first half of 2024, according to the latest report from the Economic Modernisation Vision's Executive Programme.

The report highlighted that the sector created 54,000 jobs in the first quarter and recorded 138,000 arrivals via 993 low-cost and scheduled flights, in addition to the sale of 59,000 single tickets contributing to the sector's positive performance.

It also underlined the progress that has been made in the development of Jordan's key archaeological and tourist sites, with the Citadel project in Amman (Jabal Al Qalaah) now 55 per cent complete.

The report also referred to recent legislative updates aimed at supporting tourism growth, including amendments to the Tourism Law and the establishment of the Tourism Development and Promotion Fund.

It also highlighted the expansion of Jordan's tourism offerings, including the development of Rum Village and the rehabilitation of the road to Wadi Rum, in addition to the "Urdunnah Jannah" programme, which promotes domestic tourism with affordable trips, free transport, and guided tours.

The report pointed out that the "Urdunnah Jannah" programme saw a 122 per cent increase in participation during the first six months of 2024, attracting some 150,000 participants.

The report also emphasised that Jordan is boosting its reputation as a "premier" tourist destination through hosting various regional and international events, including the 11th Asia-Pacific Cooperative Ministers' Conference, which attracted 1,000 participants and provided 4,000 hotel room nights.

The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) is also actively promoting adventure tourism and running campaigns in key markets such as France, Italy, Germany, Spain and the UK, while also exploring opportunities in China, Russia, India, Brazil and Southeast Asia.

In addition to its tourism initiatives, the Kingdom is positioning itself as a premier filming location, with the Royal Film Commission updating its catalogue of historical and heritage sites for film makers, the report said.

Aghsan Disi, a tourist guide and operator, told The Jordan Times about the vital role of knowledgeable guides in enhancing visitors' understanding and appreciation of Jordan’s landmarks.

“As tourism grows, it’s essential to provide tourists with experienced guides who can truly enrich their experience,” Disi emphasised.

Disi also highlighted the need for local tourism operators to develop cultural sensitivity and language skills to accommodate the diverse new markets coming to Jordan.

Tourism Consultant Samah Kharabsheh stressed the importance of diversifying Jordan’s offerings beyond the traditional focus on Petra.

“To keep Jordan attractive amid regional turbulence, we must cater to the diverse interests and preferences of today’s tourists,” Kharabsheh said.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

