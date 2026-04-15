WASHINGTON - Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and seven other countries called for “an immediate end to the fighting in Lebanon” in a joint statement.

The countries are "deeply concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation and the displacement crisis in Lebanon," according to the statement. Civilians and civilian infrastructure, in particular, must be protected from the effects of hostilities.

The countries welcomed the two-week ceasefire recently agreed between the United States, Israel and Iran. However, weapons must now also fall silent in Lebanon.

In their statement on the conflict, the ten countries also called for "respect for international humanitarian law" in order to preserve human dignity, minimise harm to the civilian population and allow humanitarian aid.

"We strongly condemn actions that have led to the deaths of UN peacekeepers and significantly increased the risks to humanitarian personnel in southern Lebanon," the statement added.

The authors of the communication include Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Sierra Leone, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.