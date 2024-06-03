AMMAN — Seasonal factors affect customers’ dining preferences and demand for the local restaurant industry, said a stakeholder on Sunday.

“We expect stronger sales in the next couple of weeks…expatriates usually come in June and July and this will have a major impact on restaurant businesses,” President of the Jordan Association for Restaurants and Sweet Shops Owners Omar Awad said.

Summertime usually means a larger customer base, increased bookings from tourists, and better traffic flow, Awad told The Jordan Times over the phone, adding that 2024 began with reduced bookings and low diner demand due to the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, he reflected on retail sales during the past two months which have decreased by no less than 15 to 20 per cent.

Similarly, Hassan Heisat, a restaurant manager, said that “the food business market in Jordan is constantly evolving and rising…and is among the biggest industries, however, it is facing many challenges,”

He noted that summertime would bring more business, however, it is expected to be less busy when compared with the previous year.

According to Awad, the sector includes over 20,000 restaurants across the country.

