NEW YORK — Saudi Arabia and France, co-chairs of the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Question and Implementation of the Two-State Solution, pledged Monday to back the deployment of a temporary international stabilization mission in Palestinian territories and to support a unified Palestinian authority in Gaza and the West Bank.

The joint communique, issued following the conference at the United Nations in New York, emphasized the commitment to reinforce Palestinian police and security forces through existing programs, including the U.S. Security Coordinator mission, the European Union Police Mission, and the EU Border Assistance Mission for Rafah.

Riyadh and Paris welcomed the Palestinian Authority’s “one state, one government, one law, and one weapon” policy and renewed support for ending Hamas’ control in Gaza, calling for the group’s disarmament and the transfer of its weapons to the Palestinian Authority under international supervision.

The conference produced the “New York Declaration,” endorsed by an overwhelming majority of 142 member states at the UN General Assembly, underscoring the global community’s commitment to the two-state solution as an irreversible path to peace and stability in the Middle East.

The declaration came amid escalating humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, where Israel’s ground assault on Gaza City has intensified. The communique demanded a permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, prisoner exchanges, unobstructed humanitarian aid, and a full Israeli withdrawal from the enclave.

Saudi Arabia and France welcomed the recognition of Palestine by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, and France, urging other countries to follow suit.

The joint statement reaffirmed that an independent, democratic, and economically viable Palestinian state must coexist in peace and security alongside Israel. It commended President Mahmoud Abbas for his commitment to peaceful settlement, rejection of violence, pledge that Palestine will not become an armed state, and readiness for security arrangements respecting sovereignty.

The communique also highlighted reforms launched by the Palestinian Authority, including the abolition of prisoner stipends, curriculum reform under EU oversight with Saudi support, and a pledge to hold transparent general and presidential elections within a year of a ceasefire.

An emergency coalition was launched to provide urgent budgetary support to the Palestinian Authority. The statement called on Israel to release withheld clearance revenues, and committed to revising the Paris Protocol to create a new framework for fiscal transfers.

The communique urged Israel to seize the opportunity for peace, halt violence and settlement activity, and abandon annexation projects, warning that any annexation would be a “red line” with severe consequences. It also welcomed international responses against unilateral Israeli measures undermining the two-state solution.

The joint statement reaffirmed that ending the occupation and achieving peace in line with UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative remains the only way to ensure full regional integration. It endorsed exploring a regional security framework inspired by ASEAN and OSCE models and supported reviving the Syrian-Israeli and Lebanese-Israeli peace tracks for a comprehensive Middle East settlement.

The communique concluded with a call for all nations to join the international momentum for peace, security, mutual recognition, and full regional integration.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).